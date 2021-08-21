Children got a big kick out of exploring vehicles and equipment in the Touch a Truck event Saturday morning at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River.
“It’s exciting when you’re 3,” said Billy Simmons of Temple. He and his wife, Laurie, guided their children, Madalyn, 5, and George, 3, through the hands-on tour.
The event had fire engines from Temple Fire & Rescue, an H-E-B 18-wheeler, and a U.S. Army World War II ambulance and a Humvee. There were HOP buses, Temple Police cruisers, Bell County Constable cruisers and Temple school buses. The city of Temple provided two tractors and Temple Police dished out free snow cones.
“They liked all the big trucks,” Laurie Simmons said of her children. “They liked climbing in there, and the horns. They could honk the horn and see the lights flash.”
Chelsea Butler, special events coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said about 700 people pre-registered for the free annual event, which was canceled in 2020.
“We usually partner with different people in the community … so kids can experience different occupations,” Butler said.
Sisters Alda and Angela Xhindi of Belton brought Angela’s son, Amaro, 2.
“He really loved the military medic truck and the tractors,” Alda said. “He loved the H-E-B truck. It’s huge. He has a semi truck at the house, so this was perfect for him.
“There was a big line for the snow cones, so we missed out on that. And he’s ready for a nap. He’s already exhausted.”
Jake Smith of Waco had his two sons in tow, Miles, 2, and Landon, five months.
“He really liked the police car and the fire truck,” Smith said of Miles. “We’re probably going to do one more. Then we’re headed back home.”
Barret and Tiffany Brown of Temple were in line for snow cones, with their three sons, Blaine, 6, Mason, 4, and Carter, 2.
“We love Touch a Truck,” Tiffany said. “We come every year. Their favorite is the fire truck and the military vehicle. We rode the barrel train and they loved it. The military personnel were showing them inside the cars and answering all their questions.”
With Fiona, 4, and Jack, 2, Jessica Houghtby of Pflugerville was headed for the school buses. The children had just climbed down from pretending to drive a tractor. She said the boy was able to pronounce “excavator” and “dump truck.”
The city’s next free event will be Dueling Pianos, 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11, Butler said. On Sept. 18 a Nite Bright Bike Ride is planned for the Pepper Creek Trail.