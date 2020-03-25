BELTON — The Gin at Nolan Creek in Belton is helping out the United Way of Central Texas.
The Gin, like many restaurants, is offering curbside service for individuals who are trying to support local businesses even when the dine-in options are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday and again today, 10 percent of the bill of each Gin customer who mentions they are supporting the United Way when they pick up their meal will be donated to the United Way of Central Texas.
“We’re calling it dine and donate,” said Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development for United Way of Central Texas.
The United Way offices are closed, but the 211 call center is up and running and is very busy, Greene said.
The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St., opened about eight years ago and was at the front end of the renovations of downtown Belton.
“The Gin has always tried to give back to community when we can,” said Evan Mortison, owner. “One of the ways we’ve always liked to do it is donation with dinner.”
In light of the struggles many in the food industry are dealing with, Mortison reached out to a number of nonprofits to offer the fund raising opportunity.
“United Way of Central Texas stepped up,” he said Wednesday. “We all know they do a great job supporting the community.”
This is not a new venture for The Gin, having offered this type of support before.
“When times are tough like this about the only way we can give back,” Mortison said.
The effort does provide some semblance of normalcy, he said.
The Gin is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Those who want curbside pickup should go to www.theginatnolancreek.com and order and pay online.
“That’s incredibly efficient because the order appears in the kitchen,” Mortison said.
The Gin offers Texas cuisine, which includes chicken fried steak, ribeyes, fried catfish, hamburgers and more.
Mortison said he hopes other nonprofits will want to partner with The Gin on this type of fundraiser.
“Any nonprofit can get with us, pick a date, do a little marketing to the people they serve,” he said. “I’ll donate 10 percent to anybody.”
Curbside service always has been available at The Gin, but it became more of a focus when business began to slow and became a priority last Wednesday when county officials decided area restaurants had to shut down their dine-in areas, Mortison said.
The restaurant has held fundraisers for many groups in the past. He said a particular favorite is the robotics teams at Belton. “They come and set up their robots in the restaurant,” Mortison said.
The more business the groups drive toward The Gin, the more money he can donate back.
“I’d love to be able to write every nonprofit a $500 to $700 check,” he said.
For information, call 254-613-4446.