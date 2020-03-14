One in a series on Sunshine Week.
The city of Temple has dealt with multiple open records requests after the Dec. 2 shooting of Temple resident Michael Dean by former Officer Carmen DeCruz — some of which have been fulfilled, but other information has been withheld.
The Telegram is spotlighting open re-cords and government transparency with a series of stories this week as part of Sunshine Week, which starts today.
A request by the Telegram made Dec. 3 to find out what Temple Police Department officers were on administrative, paid or disciplinary leave in 2019 was not completely fulfilled after the shooting.
The city reported two former officers — Brandon L. Mathiews and Andrew J. Meelbusch — were placed on investigatory leave in March 2019 and April 2019, respectively, but failed to include DeCruz on the list even though he was immediately placed on administrative leave after the shooting. DeCruz — now jailed and charged with second-degree felony manslaughter in the case — wasn’t publicly identified by Temple Police until a week after the shooting.
Other information about the shooting was limited.
The shooting wasn’t listed on the LexisNexis Community Crime Map at first and, when it was, it was listed as “assist other agency.” Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems explained it was listed that way because Temple Police Department wasn’t the lead agency on the case since the Texas Rangers investigated the shooting.
Despite requests for all information on the shooting, Temple Police didn’t provide the Telegram with one of two reports made Dec. 30 to the state attorney general’s office — even after the Telegram published an article Dec. 31 on one of the reports in connection with Dean’s death.
During a news conference later, Temple Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said he “just didn’t think of it” that the attorney general had made those reports open records in 2016.
The reports to the attorney general gave information about Dean’s shooting that hadn’t been released by the Temple Police Department, including a brief narrative of events that had been excluded from police statements and the fact that Dean had no weapon during the incident.
The city had no problem supplying the 2017 police evaluation and letters of commendation for DeCruz, but sought an attorney general’s ruling about releasing other information to the Telegram.
The attorney general’s office ruled the city of Temple can withhold some of the information requested by the Telegram because it was excluded from disclosure under section 552.101 of the Government Code and in conjunction with Section 58.008(b) of the Family Code.
Requests for videos
The attorney general’s office said the city must withhold all videos connected with the DeCruz shooting case because it is still active. The city received at least nine open records requests from news outlets requesting photographs and videos of DeCruz, but the attorney general’s office said those records could be withheld.
The city of Temple also is seeking to withhold videos from a 2015 case in which a juvenile accused DeCruz and Officer Bret McCune of police brutality when he was run over by a patrol car driven by McCune.
The final finding of the dismissed police brutality lawsuit said the officers had no intent to injure the juvenile when he was run over during a foot chase in January 2015. The case was dismissed in October 2018.
Partial information shared
The city of Temple shared two files of information about DeCruz, who resigned in February before he was charged, with the Telegram.
An officer evaluation administered by Sgt. Michael Duppstadt gave DeCruz an overall rating of 3.06. Most of DeCruz’s ratings were “Successful,” but he earned “Exceeded Expectations” when it came to taking care of his car and using his equipment.
Letters of commendation were received that thanked DeCruz for attending the funeral and graveside services of a retired Army veteran who died in 2012. He helped talk down a man who was going to hang himself. DeCruz was recognized along with other officers for various contributions to the community and investigations.
DeCruz in 2015 helped a friend and co-worker involved with a critical incident who needed to work out “a bad mind set,” a letter of commendation said. He encouraged a child to improve his grades by saying he would pay him. DeCruz came back a month later and gave the student what he promised, another letter said.
Three occurrences were redacted from the stack of commendations because “it is information considered to be confidential by law, either constitutional, statutory or by judicial decisions,” the redaction log said.