BELTON — Gordon Adams has spent the past 29 years of his life working with people with weighty problems looking for solutions.
Two weeks after celebrating his 21st year as the state district judge for the 169th District Court, Adams will step down from the bench Friday.
A Killeen native, Adams, 70, has served both as a lawyer and judge across Bell County and the state. He said he wanted to have more time to spend with his wife Barbara and son Michael after 21 years serving as a district judge and eight years before that as a traveling associate judge.
Adams said has enjoyed working as a district judge, a mix of his love for law and his love for politics.
“So being a district judge is kind of a merger of an interest in politics and a degree in law,” Adams said. “It was kind of a perfect opportunity to do what I wanted to do, which was work in law and the legal profession, and yet work in politics since being a district judge in Texas was an elected position and still is.”
Growing up, Adams graduated from Killeen High School and played on multiple sports teams before going to college.
He attended Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University, and played basketball for a year on the college’s team.
Adams said going into college he originally thought about becoming a coach, due to his love of sports.
Eventually though, Adams said his girlfriend at the time — now his wife Barbara of about 49 years — convinced him to better his grades. This path eventually let him down the road of becoming a lawyer.
After deciding to become a lawyer, Adams said he went to the University of Texas for law school while his wife worked as a teacher.
Adams then worked in the General Land Office for two years as an oil and gas attorney. He said he wasn’t really interested in oil and gas law but it was just a job to help him pay the bills at the time.
After college, Adams said he came back to work in Killeen at the law firm of a mentor Bud Duncan, who was joining the bench as a district judge.
Adams joked that his two years working in oil and gas law didn’t help him because Bell County is one of the only areas in Texas without anything to do with either resource.
Over the next 15 years, Adams practiced a variety of different types of law including real estate cases, family cases and some business litigation.
During his time as an attorney, Adams served for two years on the Killeen City Council and six years on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees. He said four of those years on the school board he served as its president.
Adams also spent time in the 1990s working as a traveling court master for eight years, a job now referred to as an associate judge, hearing mostly family law cases.
In 2000, following the death of Judge Oliver Kelly, Adams applied for the vacant position as judge of the 169th District Court after waiting a month.
Adams said that at the time he didn’t expect to be appointed by then-Gov. George W. Bush to fill the position.
“It was a very exciting time, and, to be honest with you, I didn’t anticipate getting the position. I went through the interview process, and I guess it went better than perhaps I thought it went. I knew I had some local political support back here in Bell County, but nevertheless when you get the call it is really exciting and a little bit surprising.”
The transition to a district judge was slightly scary, Adams said.
As an associate judge, Adams dealt with many family law cases, but he said the new job meant taking on civil litigation cases as well. He said he took on 50 percent of those types of cases that range from car crashes to medical malpractice cases.
In the years that have followed, Adams said he has had to deal with many cases where even now he is still occasionally surprised and needs to look things up.
Adams still does many family law cases, with the four local district courts that handle these having about 9,000 cases pending at any one time.
Looking back, Adams said he has disposed of about 50,000 family law and civil litigation cases in his time as a district judge. As a traveling court master, he estimates he handled well over another 50,000 more cases involving child support and related family law matters.
Adams said that even after almost three decades as a judge, he never wanted to move up in the judicial ranks to the appellate court bench.
“I like dealing with people and when you are a trial judge and a district judge you get to deal with people.” Adams said. “So it has a real personal aspect to it and you don’t get that on the appellate bench.”
While Adams is leaving his seat as a district judge, he still plans to handle about half of his normal caseload until his replacement can be announced.
Following his retirement, Adams said he plans to work part-time as a retired senior district judge for the Third Administrative Judicial Region after being offered the position by Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield. In addition to being a part-time judge, Adams said he also plans to work as a mediator.
“It is not like I am going home for the rocking chair,” Adams said. “I am retiring and then it looks like, at least for a while, I will be working about half time. And then I would like to take a little break, maybe take a trip or two now that COVID is winding down and we can travel a little bit, and then I would expect to settle in the fall taking assignments here and there at a little slower pace.”