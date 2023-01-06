Senate floor

The secretary of the Texas Senate said Friday that reporters would be barred from the chamber floor, continuing a restriction on the press that began ostensibly as a COVID-19 measure in 2021.

 Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

The Texas Senate will bar news reporters from the chamber floor in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Tuesday, continuing a measure introduced two years ago as a COVID-19 precaution even as state officials publicly rail against other requirements to reduce the spread of the virus.