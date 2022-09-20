Myanmar Air Strike

An alphabet book and a notebook lie on top of an elevated wooden floorboard of a middle school in Let Yet Kone village in Tabayin township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar the day after an air strike hit the school. 

 UGC

BANGKOK — Myanmar's military-ruled government on Tuesday denied reports it carried out an air attack on a school in the country's turbulent north-central region that killed at least seven children, accusing the media of distorting the truth.