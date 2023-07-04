BELTON - Thousands lined Belton’s Main Street Tuesday morning for one of Central Texas’ biggest events: The city’s annual Fourth of July parade.
The parade is a tradition more than 100 years in the making, and many local families have made it an integral part of their own Independence Day celebrations throughout the years.
Jerry and Beverly Fleming, lifelong residents of Belton, were posted across the street from Tea Luck for the parade that they’ve attended for the last 50-plus years.
“This is my daughter’s birthday, and we always celebrate big time,” Beverly said. “I really enjoy the military band.”
The pair said they have seen the parade evolve throughout the years but are always excited to see the bands’ performances.
“It’s kind of strange now we’ve got two high schools,” Jerry said. “It’s kind of different.”
While her family’s tradition may not be as longstanding, local Kelsey Williams said she has been bringing her three children since her now six-year-old daughter was a baby.
“We just come and enjoy it all,” Williams said. “We love having some family time, coming out and seeing all the people and things they’ve got at the Belton parade.”
For others, Tuesday was an entirely new experience. Annabelle Garcia of Houston was visiting local friends who told her about the event.
“[My friend] said they have this giant parade every year and told me I had to come check it out,” Garcia said. “I’m really glad I did… It’s been great seeing how many people came out for this and seeing all of them have a good time.”
The city estimated 30,000 people would be along the 1.5-mile parade route, which stretched from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to the Bell County Courthouse, turned east on Central Avenue then travelled north on Birdwell to the Belton Police Memorial.
After the event all were welcome to Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., for the Festival on Nolan Creek featuring live entertainment, food from local vendors, games and more. Just a short walk away, attendees could find the Carnival at Liberty Park.