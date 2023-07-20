Back-to-back years of winter storms decimated its popular tree-giveaway program, but Temple Tree Farm is slowly taking root again.
The farm, located at 2515 E Ave. H, endured significant challenges from Winter Storm Uri in 2021, followed by a prolonged drought and then a devastating February 2022 ice storm. More than 250 trees were lost.
“Unfortunately we lack the inventory to support a tree giveaway this year," Nohely Mackowiak, Temple's communications and PR division director, said. "Parks & recreation staff are working to replenish the city’s tree inventory, and we anticipate being back to normal within three years. We hope we can restore the Tree for Me program in 2025.”
While hopeful for the program's comeback, Mackowiak said the timeline is conditional.
“We have set our sights on restarting (Tree for Me) within the next three years, but its realization is contingent, to some extent, on weather conditions,” Mackowiak said. “Continued extreme drought or another freeze could potentially impact the feasibility of the program.”
The Temple Tree Farm was created in 2005 with a grant obtained from the Texas Forestry Service to plant trees across the city. The trees are used in city landscaping projects, and an estimated 1,000 trees have been given to Temple residents since 2008.
Multiple tree species are grown at the farm, including various oaks, elms, vitex, crepe myrtles, Mexican sycamores and bald cypress. Trees typically spend three years at the farm before being planted or given away.
“These are native species or species that have been adapted to grow in our area,” Mackowiak said.
Because the Temple Tree Farm is located adjacent to the Doshier Farms Wastewater Treatment Plant, effluent from the plant is used to irrigate the trees for virtually no cost.
“The Tree for Me program was a fantastic way Parks & Recreation helped beautify Temple,” Mackowiak said. “Planting trees not only save homeowners on energy costs and increase property values, but they help reduce air pollution within the community... We hope to rebuild from the effects of Winter Storm Uri and the February ice storm and continue offering this free service to our residents in 2025.”