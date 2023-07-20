Temple Tree Farm

The Temple Tree Farm, located on East Avenue H near the Doshier Farms Wastewater Treatment Plant, is regrowing inventory after being devastated by drought and winter storm in 2021 and 2022. The city hopes to restart its popular Tree For Me giveaway program by 2025. 

 DAVID STONE

Back-to-back years of winter storms decimated its popular tree-giveaway program, but Temple Tree Farm is slowly taking root again.