TEMPLE - A local organization devoted to empowering those experiencing homelessness is hoping to highlight the beauty and humanity around the community with an upcoming art show.
Feed My Sheep Temple will be holding its second Through My Eyes art exhibit at Vista Community Church 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22. There will also be a dinner and special preview July 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Jimmy Dorrell from Mission Waco as the guest speaker.
The exhibit will feature work from the community, and everyone is encouraged to contribute. Organizers say they hope the art show will give visibility and humanity to the people around us.
“The process of getting the art is really more important than the art itself,” Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep Temple, said. “What matters is being in the process of finding beauty… it’s an opportunity to take a look at all the people around us who aren’t seen or noticed and look for the good.”
The exhibit is taking entries from anyone using any artistic medium. Stegall said the exhibit would prefer the art be focused on the people of our community, but they’ll accept anything with beauty. The only real rule: You must provide a written narrative explaining the beauty you see.
“It doesn’t have to be homeless people,” Stegall said. “Take a picture of a tree. Tell us what’s beautiful about it… We’re asking for written narratives because we all interpret art differently, and we want to be sure the audience knows what beauty [the artist] was seeing when they picked their subject.”
There will be several categories for contestants to potentially win including awards for people’s choice, children’s piece and creative piece. Those who receive the most votes in a category will be awarded a plaque, but Stegall said there’s something better everyone who attends can take away from the experience.
“Attendees will vote to award the top exhibits,” a Feed My Sheep press release said. “But the real ‘winner’ will be everyone who walks away with a deeper appreciation of the beautiful people in our community.”
Last year’s Through My Eyes exhibit was so successful Feed My Sheep received an official State of Texas proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott praising the nonprofit.
“To help members of the Temple community see the homeless in a matter that Feed My Sheep does — as people not problems — you recently hosted an art exhibition called Temple Through My Eyes,” the proclamation read. “This exhibition, which featured art of various media, created a structured space in which people could see the worth, dignity, and beauty that surrounds them each day.”
Stegall said this year’s event seems to be building even more momentum. As a result, they had to move the exhibit from last year’s downtown venue to the Vista Community Church to accommodate more art and visitors.
To submit art, any digital media can be emailed to jeff@feedmysheep.org. Physical entries can be brought to Feed My Sheep Temple resource office at 116 W Avenue G, where the art will be stored until exhibition day.