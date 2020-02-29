Election Day is Tuesday.
It will mark the first time voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in Bell County. Previously, residents had to vote at their designated precinct voting location.
Registered voters may cast their ballots at any of the county’s 41 vote centers. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“I think this will make voting much more convenient for voters and will result in more people voting — which is an overriding objective,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn told the Telegram after the Texas Secretary of State approved the switch to countywide vote centers in late December.
The switch was supported by the local Democratic and Republican parties.
Bell County Democratic Party chairman Chris Rosenberg backed the move because of the local population.
“I think in Bell County — where we are more transient — this is going to be a huge lift to voters in the county,” she said last summer. “It’s heartbreaking especially when those voters are in the military; for them to not be able to cast a vote in this county is a shame.”
Rosenberg’s Republican counterpart, Nancy Boston, pointed out that the consolidation of voting locations could mean they would not have to recruit as many election personnel.
All of Bell County’s neighbors — Williamson, Milam, Falls, McLennan, Coryell and Lampasas counties — use countywide polling places.
On Election Day, voters will need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID when they vote: a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.
Bell County voters will decide a handful of contests, including who will be each party’s nominees for Texas’ 31st Congressional District, Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace.
Republican voters have a few more local races to decide. They will pick their nominees for Bell County Sheriff and judge of the 426th District Court. The winners of those two races are likely to be uncontested.