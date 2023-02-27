A Central Texas state park will close Tuesday after more than 50 years of public use by Texas families.
Fairfield Lake State Park in Freestone County — about a two-hour drive northeast of Temple — will close because its lease with Vistra Corp., an energy company that owns the site, was terminated due to the impending sale of the property.
Texas State Parks has 120 days to vacate the property before it is turned over to the new owner, Todd Interests, according to a news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“Losing Fairfield Lake State Park would represent a significant step backward in our efforts to expand outdoor recreational opportunities for Texas’ booming population,” Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission chairman, said in the news release. “This loss is especially unfathomable at a time when we are celebrating 100 years of state parks, yet absent any cooperation or interest in working with us from the developer, we have no other options. Rest assured commissioners remain committed to working with Todd Interests to maintain this important public asset and grow outdoor recreation in Texas.”
Legislative leadership strongly supports helping TPWD acquire the land, the agency said.
“Funds now available from the constitutional amendment dedicating sporting goods sales tax to support state parks could be tapped to make the land purchase, along with federal land and water conservation funds,” TWPD said.
Beginning Tuesday, visitors will no longer have access to Fairfield Lake State Park, including access to the two public boat ramps and a fishing pier on Fairfield Lake, a popular bass fishery.
“Public recreation on the lake will cease following the closure of the park, and TPWD will no longer manage the fishery resources,” the agency said.
Fairfield Lake State Park, acquired in 1971 by lease from Texas Utilities, opened to the public in 1976. The park saw an average 80,000 visitors a year and was known for activities such as horseback riding, family reunions, paddling, fishing, camping and hiking.
“The park’s recent lease with Vistra was extended until fall 2022, contingent upon the sale of the property after the energy company closed the coal power plant located on the lake in 2018,” Texas Parks and Wildlife said. “TPWD sought to purchase the state park site, but Vistra would not consider a sale of just the parkland. TPWD also hoped to partner with a potential buyer or possibly acquire the property for continued operations. The new owner does not intend to use the property as a state park.”
The agency said it will continue to work to buy and potentially expand the park.