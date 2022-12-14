Grider at Capitol riot

A U.S. District Court arrest affidavit shows video evidence used against Christopher Ray Grider of Bruceville-Eddy involving the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Minutes after the above depiction, the affidavit says, the video shows Grider directly in front of the glass doors leading to the Speaker’s Lobby. Grider is observed handing a black helmet to a man attempting to break the glass window to get to House chambers. The affidavit says Grider appears to knock on the top of the helmet, signifying that it is a hard instrument. The man can be seen breaking the glass that Ashli Babbitt eventually attempted to jump through before being shot by Capitol Police and later dying.

 Photo courtesy U.S. District Court affidavit

A Central Texas man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, testified in his defense Wednesday as his attorney introduced new photographs taken during his visit to support the case.

