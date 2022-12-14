A Central Texas man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, testified in his defense Wednesday as his attorney introduced new photographs taken during his visit to support the case.
Falls County resident Christopher Grider, 40, the owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, told a federal judge during a bench trial that he did not plan on any violence during his visit to Washington, D.C., but worried that those opposed to former President Donald Trump would start violence. He testified that he tried to find information about the Proud Boys at the Capitol since he believed they might offer protection at a rally on the National Mall, according to news reports.
Grider said he and a friend arrived in the District of Columbia as Trump supporters marched to the Capitol. He said he joined the crowd there because he thought it was part of the organized rally.
The defendant became emotional during his testimony while answering questions from his Houston-based attorney, T. Brent Mayr, prompting U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the District of Columbia to order a break in the trial.
During the trial Wednesday, Mayr introduced several photographs reportedly taken by Grider on or near Capitol grounds, emphasizing the metadata contained within the photographs.
Government prosecutors objected to the inclusion of any testimony regarding the photograph metadata but further testimony and the defense attorney’s statements indicated some of the metadata was incorrect.
That prompted the court to exclude all metadata within the admitted photographs.
In addition, the court concluded that “Grider’s photography degree does not qualify him to explain the errors in the metadata.”
Earlier this week, Grider, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The businessman could face up to a year in prison for each count. He is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanor counts.
The bench trial will determine the resolution of other remaining charges: of felony civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.
Grider has pleaded not guilty to seven of the charges.
In the bench trial, Kollar-Kotelly will determine whether Grider is innocent or guilty since the defendant waived his right for a jury trial.
Grider is expected to continue his testimony Thursday as he will face questions from federal prosecutors.