An oversize-load caravan transporting a wind turbine blade travels west July 23, 2021, on Adams Avenue in downtown Temple. Two proposed wind farms off the Texas and Louisiana coasts would join offshore oil drilling rigs in the gulf as the Biden administration tries to boost the country’s clean energy supply.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

HOUSTON — The Gulf of Mexico’s first offshore wind farms will be developed off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, and together they’re projected to produce enough energy to power about 3 million homes.