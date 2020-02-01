Residents in Temple and other cities in East Bell County will soon see a handful of new Oncor Electric Delivery trucks working in the area.
Oncor announced last month the replacement of four vehicles in its Temple fleet after the company deemed the old vehicles reached the end of their service lengths. The company said replacing these vehicles will help its workers to continue to safely do their jobs without worrying about aging equipment.
The replacement of these vehicles in Temple is part of the company’s effort to replace about 300 vehicles in its service area this year.
“We continuously monitor the condition of our field vehicles and replace them about every five to seven years,” Casey Simpson, Oncor’s Temple and Killeen area manager, said. “These new vehicles are part of that regular maintenance and helps ensure our personnel have the safe and dependable equipment they need to serve our customers.”
Derek Hoopman, Oncor’s North Texas fleet manager, said the company tends to put a lot of wear and tear on its vehicles in many types of weather conditions.
“Our employees can put a lot of miles on these vehicles in a short amount of time,” Hoopman said. “Whether we’re upgrading our network facilities or responding to storm-related outages, these bucket trucks are usually on the job.”
Of the four vehicles being replaced in the city, two will be the company’s 37-foot bucket trucks while the others will be service vehicles. Each of the bucket trucks is a Chevrolet 6500 truck that has been modified with a custom body and boom to lift its bucket.
A new addition to these vehicles will be blue flashing lights, which aim to increase traffic safety awareness.
The four new vehicles will cover Temple and most of the eastern side of Bell County, with trucks stationed in Killeen handling Belton and the western side of the county.