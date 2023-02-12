Army Recruiting Hurdles

Students in the new Army prep course stand at attention Aug. 27 after physical training exercises at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C.

 AP file

WASHINGTON — While some Republicans blame the COVID-19 vaccine or “wokeness” for the Army’s recruiting woes, the military service says the bigger hurdles are more traditional ones: Young people don’t want to die or get injured, deal with the stress of Army life and put their lives on hold.