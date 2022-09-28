Sirhan Sirhan Parole

Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. He is asking a judge on Wednesday to free him from prison by reversing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's denial of his parole. 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The lawyer for Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, on Wednesday asked a judge to free him and played a recording of her client saying he is now dedicated to nonviolence and wants only to "return home to my brother and live the rest of our days in peace."