Temple College is in the midst of a mandated review of the college, for accreditation purposes, that touches just about every TC employee.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states, including Texas.
The goal of the association and commission is to assure the educational quality and improve the effectiveness of its member institutions.
Temple College answers to the organization. Every 10 years, the college begins the accreditation process all over again.
The college designates a team made up of faculty, administrators and staff to guide the all-encompassing effort to retain accreditation, which takes more than a year to complete.
At the February TC board of trustees meeting, Susan Guzman-Trevino, vice president of academic affairs, let the board know how the process was going.
The leadership team has been working on its resource manual for months and will be sending it off to the organization next week, Guzman-Trevino said.
To show it’s compliant with the two organizations’ requirements, the college goes through a self-review and peer review process to make sure it’s meeting the requirements to maintain accreditation.
The manual outlines all of the standards and principles the college has to abide by, and shows documentation that supports the declaration.
“We have to cover the entire college, starting with the mission statement, governing board, faculty credentials, assessment work, finances, library and more, and documentation for all of those areas,” Guzman-Trevino said.
In addition to documenting how the school is abiding by the regulations of the organization, the college has to come up with a Quality Enhancement Plan that fosters student success. The college is working on “Focus to Finish” as its enhancement plan.
The next step will be the offsite reaffirmation review that will look over all of TC’s documentation and files the school has provided.
In the fall, a group will come to the campus for a review. In the summer of 2021, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges board of trustees will meet and review TC’s reports to decide the school’s accreditation status, Guzman-Trevino said.
TC has an external reviewer who has years of experience with these types of reports and who has been giving TC suggestions on the compliance recertification information.
Christy Ponce, TC president, announced that the facility is now an Excellence in Education College and is part of a national movement to accelerate student success.
“Our partnership with this national organization gives us access to new resources, funding opportunities, access to research and best practices and allows us to spotlight our programs on a national level,” Ponce said.
Job fair planned
TC will hold its annual job fair 9 a.m. to noon April 22.
Ponce asked that individuals reach out to local companies and employers to be a part of the event at which they can meet TC’s newest or soon-to-be graduates who are ready to get a job.
The board of trustees approved offering an Associate of Arts in Studio Art degree. The Associate of Arts in Studio Art will better align the program for students aspiring to transfer to a four-year institution in pursuit of a bachelor's degree of fine arts. This new Associate of Arts in Studio Art degree also will better align with the upcoming agreement with Texas A&M University–Central Texas, which soon will be offering a bachelor’s degree of fine arts in partnership with TC.
The college Curriculum Committee voted Feb. 5 to approve adding this new certificate.