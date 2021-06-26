BELTON — Potential jurors will trek through the Bell County Justice Center Monday morning as the county’s first criminal trial gets underway since the coronavirus crisis started.
Jury trials were paused in March 2020 as the virus spread across the state.
Bastrop resident D’Nerior Drew, 27, is charged with robbery in connection to an Oct. 21 incident in which two men stole money from Lucky Winners in the 110 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.
Drew — who was identified by a distinctive cross-shaped tattoo on his forehead — remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $125,000 bond as well as a motion to revoke his probation. He was indicted on the second-degree felony charge in January, county records show.
Drew is also charged with engaging in organized crime, a state jail felony charge added this month, according to jail records.
Harker Heights police were dispatched on a robbery call at about 6:25 a.m. Oct. 21 to Lucky Winners.
A woman told police that two men were wearing masks, hoodies, gloves and had guns displayed on their clothing when they entered the business, an arrest affidavit said.
The witness told officers that one of suspects “had a tattoo of a cross on his head and that she recognized the man as ‘Scooter,’” the affidavit said. She said “one of the men wrote ‘Money now’ on a piece of paper and ‘$2,500 every two weeks’ on another piece of paper.
The men were given more than $200 in cash from the register before they left and drove away.
Drew was identified through a police computer program when a detective searched for a man that fit the description of “Scooter.” The witness later identified Drew from a photo lineup as one of the robbers, the affidavit said.
On Monday morning, attorneys will begin jury selection for Drew’s trial.
The trial will be held in the 426th District Court with Judge Steve Duskie presiding.
Jury response
State District Judge Gordon Adams, the county’s administrative judge until his retirement from the 169th District Court on Friday, told the Telegram that a civil jury trial, the county’s first since the pandemic, started this past week.
“We had a good turnout,” he said. “The public was very receptive to the summons.”
Felony trials are the county’s priority, Adams said.
“This court, because I am leaving and nobody is appointed, they are delaying jury trials in this court until September,” Adams said. “Another reason for that is felonies take priority over panels and their panels have to be so big these days that there are probably not enough jurors to fill out three or four courts at this time. So we are trying to try and get the felony jury trials cranked up first and then civil litigation will follow a month or two after that.”
Court backlog
A projected backlog of criminal felony cases is expected to take three to five years to clear, Bell County Sheriff’s Department officials have said.
Just one criminal and one civil case are scheduled for trial in June. Three criminal cases are expected to go to trial in July.
Adams said the backed-up caseload was not just criminal cases, but cases of all types that are regularly processed by the courts.
“There is a backup across the board,” Adams previously said. “There is not only just a backup in criminal cases, but there is a backup in civil litigation, a backup in family and every other category of cases we hear. Certainly from a standpoint of felony criminal jury trials it is very important that they get restarted so some of the ladies and gentlemen who are waiting in jail for jury trials can get their cases moving again.”
Once cases are set for trial, Adams said he expects more defendants to settle instead of going to trial.
Some misdemeanors dismissed
County Attorney Jim Nichols told the Telegram on Wednesday that some misdemeanor criminal cases were dismissed during the coronavirus pandemic in “the interest of justice.”
Nichols said some suspects housed in jails out of the county were credited with time served if they were incarcerated long enough to meet the minimum sentence for a misdemeanor charge. The effort, Nichols said, was meant to curb COVID-19 infections at the Bell County Jail since it would have required transporting suspects from out-of-county facilities back to Bell.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.