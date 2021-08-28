BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The “Raise the Roof” barbecue benefit Saturday for the historic United Methodist Church, 404 W. Third St., “started out with a bang,” said the Rev. Robyn Ford, church pastor.
She and others greeted people who drove to the church’s side entrance. Customers waited in their vehicle or parked and walked inside. Ford said they could also sit at tree-shaded tables on the church campus. A few children took advantage of the church’s playground.
The barbecue plate included brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans, bread, cake and bottled water. Agape, one of the church’s service organizations, headed up the team that prepared and served the meal.
Mavis Salladay, who lives in Bruceville-Eddy but is a member of Val Verde Baptist Church in Holland, helped to greet people at the door.
She has a music ministry, she said, and occasionally plays the piano for the Methodist church, although she is not its regular pianist.
“I go anywhere I’m able,” she said. “I would like to see the community grow and pull together. I believe in unity and in supporting events.”
She’s running for the Bruceville-Eddy City Council. So is Connally Bass, 82, a 30-year member of the church and current mayor of the city.
“I’ve come when there would be like 100 people,” he said of the church. “Now it runs about 35-40.”
“It’s pretty well kept up, except the roof,” he said. “Those beautiful windows I guess have been here for 100 years. It’s nice inside. I just feel at home when I go in there.”
The church needs a new composite shingle roof, he said.
“It’s not leaking but it’s worn out and it’s time to replace it,” he said.
Linda Owens, owner of Temple Mortuary, said she is running for Bruceville-Eddy mayor in the Nov. 2 election. She said she is trying to find a church home and has visited this church.
“I love this one because it’s closest to my house,” she said. “I’m for the citizens of Bruceville-Eddy. I’m for making the city grow. I want the citizens to be good and everything to work out good for the citizens.”
Ford has been the church pastor for three years. She said the church needs to put new roofing on three of its facilities: the sanctuary building, the family life center and the parsonage, all damaged by storms earlier this year. Depending on what insurance will pay, the total cost could be close to $50,000, she said, so there will have to be more fundraisers.
As for church history, she said this sanctuary was built in 1912, and the last major remodel was in the 1990s.
“There has been a Methodist congregation in the area since 1868,” she said.
In about 1882, she said, Sage Chapel was moved to the present location and was used for both Baptist and Methodist congregations. The local Methodist churches were merged to form the Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church in 1983, she said.
“People that drive past this church recognize it as the church with the stained glass windows,” she said.
These windows, including one of Jesus holding a lamb in his arms, are on three sides of the sanctuary. She said they came from Germany and were installed in the church’s early years.
“We’re trying to preserve the building and have a good home for those windows,” she said.