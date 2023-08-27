Long before Texas had a medical association or even a state health department, physicians employed by railroads set health and safety standards that had more influence than the law.
Next Monday’s Labor Day observance is a good time to recognize the little-known influence unions and the labor movement of a century ago had on the direction of health care today.
Called “railway surgeons,” they were an elite corps of practitioners, among the best and the brightest in their field. The Association of Texas Railway Surgeons, officially established in 1888 in Chicago, set protocols and requirements that were later adopted into state regulations.
By 1894, the national organization boasted more than 2,000 members.
The Texas chapter of the association first met and organized in Waco in August 1894, with Dr. Arthur Carroll Scott Sr. (1865-1940) installed as its first president.
Later co-founder of Scott & White Hospital, Scott had moved to Temple in 1892 to become the chief surgeon for the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway Employees Hospital, founded in 1891 to serve sick and injured railroaders.
Concurrent to the larger organization of representing all railways physicians, Scott also organized in 1893 a Santa Fe Surgeons Association that met three times annually at Temple for sessions on medical practice. Among the topics were dangers of rail travel to pregnant women, plaster dressings and “immediate amputations.”
Despite the overwhelming increase in worker and passenger injuries, Scott lamented rail officials’ reluctance to upgrade health care and coverage. Speaking before the Texas Railway Surgeons Association convention in 1897, Scott said, “It is indeed unfortunate that of the 750 individual railway lines in this country, only about 18 or 20 have organizations which look to the care of both the sick and injured employees.”
Scott had received the best medical training for his day: medical degree from Bellevue in New York and orthopedic surgery residency in Pittsburgh, treating injured railroaders and steel mill workers. Nevertheless, he found the Santa Fe job challenging.
In the beginning, railroaders were extremely unhappy with care at the Santa Fe Hospital.
Complaints ricocheted along the rail line to Galveston, the company headquarters. Complaints eventually eased once Scott assumed the job and began his practice.
The chief surgeon who was responsible for medical and surgical care at the Temple facility as well as for a system of line physicians consisting of one physician for every 15 to 20 rail miles, covering about 1,200 miles of track. Railway physicians worked in less-than-ideal circumstances — dirty houses or hotel rooms along the tracks.
Poorly treated customers and workers could turn into costly legal liabilities and unfilled shifts, so the railroad companies soon began organizing hospitals and hospital associations.
As steel lines pierced the open prairies, railroads opened new opportunities for trade and commerce, and they brought new workers into once-desolate fields.
But death also rode the rails. By 1900, one in every 28 railroad employees was injured on the job; one in 399 died.
Building railroads was bloody, dangerous work; injuries to railroad workers — both to those laying the tracks and those operating the trains — were common.
Workers spent long shifts coupling and decoupling cars — tasks that were swift and practiced. The hours were exhausting. U.S. Rep. Henry Cabot Lodge in 1892, remarked about rail safety, “They suffer as if they were fighting a war.”
In the 1880s, the Santa Fe Railway was among the first to adopt a system-wide prepaid hospitalization and pension plan, overseen by the Santa Fe Hospital Association, also headquartered in Temple. At first, railroaders paid 25 to 50 cents monthly for health coverage.
Railway surgeons were not celebrated figures. Workers resented having their wages garnished to pay the surgeons’ salaries, while other doctors scorned them as lackeys of the railroads.
However, if the railroaders felt they were given substandard care, they could complain to unions that had significant clout over medical practices.
Because railway surgeons were paid by the railroads and evaluated patients filing injury claims against the rail systems, patients and even fellow physicians suspected their medical judgment. Could railway physicians give unbiased testimony in court, or diagnose and treat patients without weighing the business consequences of their medical diagnosis? Some practitioners were honest, and some weren’t.
Railroad surgeons dealt with unique hazards and created new types of injuries to which most doctors were not accustomed to treating — steam burns, crushing injuries and limb injuries to infectious diseases such as plague, yellow fever and tuberculosis.
Santa Fe railway surgeons closed the line in 1896 between Galveston and Somerville for several weeks when bubonic plague was discovered. Another time, in 1916, when a typhus epidemic in Mexico threatened to spread across the border to Texas, the Railway Surgeons Association mapped plans to curtail rail traffic and to inspect travelers for the disease.
With railroads came the rise in medical specialties. By 1915, Temple’s Santa Fe Hospital was among only a few railroad hospitals in the country touting specialists in anesthesiology, radiology, pathology, rehabilitation, orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology and general surgery.
The challenge was that the rest of Texas medicine had to catch up with railroad industry demands. For a time, railway surgeons pushed for higher standards among their non-railroad colleagues.
Despite the many obstacles, railway surgeons pioneered methods of examination and treatment now commonplace in occupational and emergency medicine — triage and treatment of a wide range of traumatic injuries, from broken limbs to ruptured organs to trauma-induced deafness, plus the prevention and management of infectious diseases. They advocated for cleaner, better-ventilated cars supplied with pure drinking water.
By World War I, they accounted for 10% of the country’s physicians and provided care for two million rail employees; yet, in less than a decade later, the role of the railroad surgeon was diminished. By the 1920s, many small towns had their own hospitals. Increasingly covered by private insurance, workers and passengers insisted on seeing their own doctors.
By the end of the 20th century, railway surgery met its own untimely end — but its influence continues in the field of trauma care.