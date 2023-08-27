Santa Fe Hospital

Temple’s Santa Fe Hospital was built in three sections over 20 years, the first completed in 1908. The new hospital was needed because of the growth of railroad medicine. By 1900, one in every 28 railroad employees was injured on the job; one in 399 died. These grim statistics helped spark the development of a new medical specialty: railway surgeon.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

Long before Texas had a medical association or even a state health department, physicians employed by railroads set health and safety standards that had more influence than the law.

