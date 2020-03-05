KILLEEN — Two days before spring break, a pair of Killeen ISD students got something even better than a week off of school — they got their father back.
Just before dismissal Wednesday at Meadows Elementary School on Fort Hood, Chief Warrant Officer-3 Sam Liddell Jr., 40, stepped from behind a column in the school library and casually walked up to his 4-year-old daughter to surprise her on his first day home from a military deployment.
Less than a half hour later, the returned soldier with wife, January Liddell, and their pre-kindergarten daughter Jasmine stepped into a science class at Smith Middle School where sixth-grader Sam Liddell III embraced his dad.
After seven deployments and 19½ years in the Army, the chief warrant officer and his wife decided it was time to make the return a special one.
After seven months away, he’s home early to begin the process of retirement, so, as his wife put it, “this is the last one.”
With the family gathered together in a conference room at Smith Middle School, Jasmine curled up in her daddy’s arms.
When Liddell asked her what she thought about him retiring, she said it this way: “I want you to not go away. I want my daddy.”
The returning soldier dad arrived at each school with wrapped gifts since he missed Christmas at home this year, just one of many missed holidays and family milestones over the years.
For the reunited couple, Liddell’s 14-year marriage has been a challenge with all of the deployments.
“It’s been a tough military career,” said January Liddell. “It’s not for the faint of heart. The military spouse becomes a single parent for that time.
“I didn’t think it would be so emotional this time,” she said, noting it was just the second deployment experience for her young daughter. The first occurred when she was too young to remember.
“She had to pause and process that it was him,” January said, explaining the reunion between Jasmine and her dad in the school library. “I haven’t heard her say ‘Daddy’ to him that often.”
For Sam, 11, there was no question of his excitement to welcome his dad home from deployment for the fifth time. He was surprised his father managed to sneak into the house late the night before and leave before he saw him. “I just wanted to give him a hug,” he said.
For the soldier, soon to retire, the reality is still settling in. “I’ve spent half my life as a soldier,” he said.
Entering a more traditional family schedule would be a welcome change, the soldier said. Wearing different clothes would be a shift as well. The most important, he said, would be far more time with family.
Eventually the Liddells plan to move to Hawaii where the couple first met and where they spent four tours of duty.
Before that, though, was the matter of ice cream and some official holiday gift unwrapping.