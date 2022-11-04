COP27 Brazil Sustainable Tannery

Workers stretch the skin of pirarucu to dry at the Nova Kaeru tannery factory in Tres Rios municipality, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. 

 Silvia Izquierdo

TRES RIOS, Brazil — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.