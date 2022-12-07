BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said.
27 flee plane in Spain after pregnant woman simulates labor
- By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
