Alaska Operaton Santa

Santa and Mrs Claus rest on the plane trip to Nuiqsut, Alaska. Operation Santa Claus, the Alaska National Guard's outreach program, attempts to bring Santa and Mrs. Claus and gifts to children in Alaska Native villages each year. 

 Mark Thiessen

NUIQSUT, Alaska — Though the weather outside was frightful, schoolchildren in the northern Alaska Inupiac community of Nuiqsut were so delighted for a visit by Santa that they braved wind chills of 25 degrees below zero just to see him land on a snow-covered airstrip.