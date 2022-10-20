Election 2022 Legislatures Somali Candidates

Mana Abdi, 26, a Democratic candidate for state legislature, speaks with a reporter Thursday in Lewiston, Maine. She is running unopposed. Her Republican opponent, who had posted on Facebook that Muslims "should not be allowed to hold public office," withdrew from the race in August. 

 Robert F. Bukaty

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a busy Friday afternoon at a Somali restaurant on the northeast side of Columbus, home to second-largest Somali population in the United States. The smell of spices is just as robust as the loud conversation, and the East African restaurant is crowded after afternoon prayers at the nearby mosque.