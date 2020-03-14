BELTON — Councilman Craig Pearson had a good question.
He sat through hours of meetings on a recent Thursday at the Frank & Sue Mayborn Campus Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He, along with the rest of the Belton City Council, heard about what various departments need in the coming years.
He heard department heads stress the need for additional staff — especially for public safety — and to shore up funding to improve existing infrastructure.
But another thing was on top of Pearson’s mind as he listened to city staff: Senate Bill 2. The law went into effect this year, and it places a 3.5 percent cap on the amount of
property tax revenue local governments can raise on existing properties. Exceed that cap and a local government’s voters must approve it.
With all of that in mind, Pearson spoke up.
“Was Senate Bill 2 not sophisticated enough to take this into consideration?” he asked.
A beat passed. The silence was deafening.
A burst of laughter from Mayor Marion Grayson and other Council members broke through the quietness.
“I think you could have stopped at ‘not sophisticated enough,’” Councilman David K. Leigh said.
“Just put a period after sophisticated,” Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter later added.
That scene is emblematic of the clash between lawmakers in Austin, who say cities have taxed too much, and local elected officials, who say they know what’s best for their residents, not elected officials in the Capitol.
Austin, though, has the last laugh — at least, for now.
“This state Legislature has handcuffed us — and every other city — like you cannot believe,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said.
‘What they’re facing’
Belton, in its most recent budget, toed the old cap called the rollback rate. Under the old law, if local governments proposed to increase revenue by 8 percent or more, residents could have petitioned to roll back to the previous year’s tax rate.
The county seat’s current tax rate is 65.98 cents — which was .01 cent shy of its rollback rate of 65.99 cents.
SB 2 — also called the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019 — renames the rollback rate and the effective rate — which is the rate at which residents would not see an increase on their property tax bill.
The rollback rate is now called the voter-approval tax rate. The effective tax rate is the no-new-revenue tax rate.
Rodgers calculated the effect of SB 2 on the current year’s budget.
Belton’s maximum tax rate would have been 63.61 cents under the new law. That would have brought in $6,862,367 in property tax revenue. The current rate is estimated to raise $7,118,047 in property tax revenue.
That is a $255,680 difference — or, to put it in perspective, about as much as it cost Belton to give its civil service employees a raise this year.
“For every city over 30,000 — OK, that’s Temple, Killeen, all of our cities surrounding us that are over 30,000 — this is what they’re facing,” Rodgers said.
‘That kind of math’
However, SB 2 has a carveout for cities such as Belton with populations less than 30,000. The law allows cities below that population level to raise $500,000 more than the previous year without triggering a mandatory election. Voters, though, can still petition for one.
The starting point for that $500,000 is the no-new-revenue tax rate. That tax would have been 61.78 cents. So to bring in that additional funding, Belton could have levied a maximum tax rate of 66.4 cents — or just .42 cents higher than its current tax rate.
That less than half of a cent would not have brought in much property tax revenue compared to the current rate. It would have raised an additional $45,311.
“It’s that kind of math, though, that if we had to add a fire station or add more firemen, that kind of thing really does mess with you,” Grayson said.
The Texas Tribune reported last year that lawmakers’ rationale behind the smaller city carveout was that it would allow small towns to buy a fire truck — something Belton will have to do in the near future as it continues to grow.
“Don’t know any fire engines that you can buy for $500,000, but that was their logic,” Rodgers said.
The city of Temple, for example, purchased a new fire truck last year for $1.29 million.
Adopting two budgets?
Councilman Guy O’Banion acknowledged the two paths ahead for Belton: Lower the tax rate or else face an election on the proposed rate, even if it stays the same as it has for the past eight years.
“What’s wrong with telling our taxpayers: We need to leave our rate the same because of increased costs. We’ve done a good job of not increasing our rate over the years and keeping our rate stable, whereas other people have been raising and raising and raising,” he said. “And you just honestly say for the city to function properly, you have to have some growth in your revenue along with the growth of the costs.
“It can be very logically argued that we’re more responsible,” O’Banion said. “The higher in government you go, the more irresponsible and dysfunctional it is.”
Leigh pointed out that facing two possible paths would mean the Council and city staff would have to create two budgets.
“Because if people vote against it, we’ll have to operate under the other one, and we’d actually be three or four months into the budget before we get the election results,” Leigh said.
Leigh’s point hit Carpenter — who will take Grayson’s spot in May — and O’Banion.
“Oh boy,” Carpenter said, with a sigh.
“That would be an ugly process,” O’Banion said.
Belton already has changed its budget process by moving its timeline ahead one month so the Council would approve its budget in August rather than in September.
If a local government exceeds its maximum tax rate, residents would consider the increase in that year’s November election.
Councilman Dan Kirkley thought it was ridiculous that some lawmakers expect cities’ costs to stay flat and not increase year to year.
“It’s miraculous isn’t it — that we would be the only (entity to have) no salary increases and no cost increases,” Rodgers said.
Kirkley had a pointed descriptor for that line of thinking: “That’s just stupid.”