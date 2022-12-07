APTOPIX Germany Far Right

Masked police officers lead Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, center, to a police vehicle during a raid against so-called 'Reich citizens' in Frankfurt, Germany. 

 Boris Roessler

BERLIN — German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were.