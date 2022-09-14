Lebanon Banks

A bank employee exits the bank through a window broken by attackers, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday. An armed woman and a dozen activists broke into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, taking over $13,000 from what she says were from her trapped savings.

 Hussein Malla

BEIRUT — A woman accompanied by activists and brandishing what she said was a toy pistol broke into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, taking $13,000 from her trapped savings.