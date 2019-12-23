AUSTIN - A person residing in Travis County has been diagnosed with measles. Out of an abundance of caution, health departments in Central Texas are informing people who were at various locations listed below during the specified time frames that they may have been exposed to an individual with measles.
Local, state and federal health officials are mounting a coordinated effort to inform people who may have been exposed. Listed below are the dates and locations of the potential exposure sites associated with the confirmed case of measles, according to the Austin Public Health agency:
+December 14 (evening): Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6301 W Parmer Lane
+December 14 - 16: HEB, 6001 W Parmer Lane
+December 15: Saam Thai, 6301 W Parmer Lane
+December 15 - 16: Mandola’s Italian, 4700 W Guadalupe Street
+December 16 (2pm – 4pm): Target, 10107 Research Boulevard; and Marco’s Pizza, 11011 Research Boulevard
+December 17 (Noon – 4pm): Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 3600 Presidential Boulevard, United Airlines, gate area
Measles is a virus that is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. those who are unvaccinated are at high risk when around someone who has measles.
If you have received two MMR vaccinations, you are protected. If you received one or no MMR vaccinations you are at an increased risk of infection. Symptoms include cough, rash, fever and sore eyes.
Health officials are asking anyone that has been to these locations during these dates and developed a fever to call their doctor. It is important to call and provide your physician with this information before going.
“Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority and medical director for Austin Public Health. "The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization."
For more information on measles, visit www.cdc.gov/measles/toolkit/index.html
For more information on immunizations, visit www.austintexas.gov/immunizations