APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas

People cross under downed power lines where a tornado was reported to pass along Mickey Gilley Boulevard near Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena.

 Mark Mulligan

PASADENA, Texas — A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.