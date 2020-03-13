BELTON — Bell County residents will now have a say in the future of Stillhouse Hollow Lake after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the update of its 45-year-old master plan for the lake.
The Corps held an open house at the Harris Community Center Thursday to announce the start of a 30-day window for public comments on what residents would like to see in a new master plan for the lake. The plan, last updated in 1975, lays out the different uses of lakefront land.
Lake manager Ronnie Bruggman, who oversees Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, said he expects the update of the plan to take about a year before it is brought back to the public.
“There has been a change (in the Corps) and we are getting more into doing master plans that we should have been doing years ago,” Bruggman said. “I think it is very important (to have a master plan), because not only do you get feedback from the public but it helps management. It is a great guide for the future.”
Bruggman said the lake’s master plan will be similar to how a city will zone land, designating what types of developments, parks and utilities can be placed in certain areas.
In the decades since the last plan was created, Bruggman said many land designations have changed with the addition of other priorities and responsibilities. One new priority is the need for the Corps to protect endangered species, such as the golden-cheeked warbler, which lives near the lake.
Residents attending the open house talked to Bruggman and other members of the Corps to tell them what they wanted the agency to focus on with the new plan.
Temple resident Keller Matthews said he has been riding his mountain bike on the north shore of Stillhouse Hollow Lake for the past 20 years and has affection for both of the county’s lakes. Keller said he plans on asking for more hiking and biking access on areas south of the lake’s dam.
“I am excited about the opportunity to have some input into the plan,” Matthews said. “I plan on writing them a letter and request that we get mountain biking access to Bluff Park on the south side of the dam. That is a great area for hiking and biking because it has some very interesting terrain and there are already some existing parking areas that will make it very attractive to the public.”
Other attendees, such as Vietnam veteran Paul Stonebrook, came out to ask for some changes to park policies and priorities. Stonebrook said he wanted the Corps to reopen areas of parks and rest areas that have been closed to the public over the years due to lack of maintenance.
A master plan for Lake Belton previously was commissioned in 2017, with the final product being presented to the public in 2018, replacing the 48-year-old master plan for that lake.
TO COMMENT
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is encouraging residents who wish to comment on what they would like to see the Stillhouse Hollow Lake master plan include, or learn more, go to their website https://bit.ly/3cWsqWq and fill out a comment form.