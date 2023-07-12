BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The city of Bruceville-Eddy is encouraging residents to download a free app that can send potentially life-saving alerts and work as “a very effective alternative” to an outdoor warning siren during severe weather.
According to its website, Savvy Citizen is a mass notification system developed for local governments. The app allows city officials to quickly push safety notifications and community alerts.
City Administrator Kent Manton said Bruceville-Eddy has been using Savvy Citizen for a few years now. While the city has historically mostly used the app for alerts about water line issues and local outages, its integration with the National Weather Service piqued city officials’ interest after last month’s storms highlighted a critical safety concern.
“The city does not currently have an outdoor warning siren,” the city said in a news release. “In the wake of June’s storms that resulted in significant wind damage to our community, we are initiating a sign-up drive for this important communication tool.”
Manton said there are currently about 684 users signed up for Bruceville-Eddy alerts, but city officials are hoping to see that number grow to at least 850 (about half of the town’s census population).
Manton said the app, which costs the city about $1,000 per year, is a cost-effective solution for the small town.
“In a community where we can’t afford a siren, this app can really help keep people safe,” Manton said. “The quotes we received for an outdoor siren system were between $20,000 and $30,000. Even if we did pay that, we would need years of planning and studies. Plus, the way Bruceville-Eddy is laid out along I-35, not everyone would be able to hear the siren. The app doesn’t have that problem. Anyone, anywhere can sign up.”
Savvy Citizen is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. After registration, users can choose from categories such as weather, traffic and community news to customize which alerts they receive. Users can also opt to receive notifications via push alert, text or email.