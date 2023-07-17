Texas heat

Members of Fe y Justicia Worker Center hold signs in protest of House Bill 2127, a new state law that will eliminate many local worker-related protections, during a press conference at Houston’s City Hall on Friday.

 Douglas Sweet Jr. for The Texas Tribune

HOUSTON — Luz Martínez was working on remodeling a school without air conditioning in the summer when one of her coworkers fell over, vomited and passed out from the heat.