Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, hugs Holocaust survivor Lydia Maksimovicz, right, on Wednesday in Oswiecim, Poland. Schwarzenegger visited the site of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz to send a message against hatred.

 Michal Dyjuk

OSWIECIM, Poland — Film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Wednesday, meeting a Holocaust survivor and the son of Holocaust survivors and saying it is time to "terminate" hatred.