The number of coronavirus cases in Bell County is slowly ticking up with local officials announcing Tuesday evening they identified a third positive case.
The Bell County Public Health District said in a news release the third case is a 70- to 80-year-old man with a recent travel history to South Africa. The man is in self isolation and the health district is contact tracing.
The case is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the health district.
Officials stressed the third case is not a result of community spread.
Bell County’s previous other COVID-19 cases were a 29-year-old man and a 70-year-old man, both of whom had recently traveled to Europe.
Texas has at least 77 cases and the state has reported at least one coronavirus-related death.
Bell County remains at Stage 2 of its COVID-19 Action Plan.
Stage 2 requires residents to actively practice social distancing by staying six feet away from each other and avoid physical contact with people at work and at social gatherings. The county also recommends all gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled or postponed.
All Stage 1 guidelines apply in Stage 2. Those include staying home if you are sick; avoiding contact with sick people; avoid touching your face with unclean hands; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw it away; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID-19; and wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent of alcohol content when you cannot wash your hands.
Bell County residents’ lives have changed since the health district discovered the first COVID-19 case Friday. Schools have shuttered. Restaurants have shifted to drive-through and take-out orders only. Stores, such as H-E-B and Walmart, have adjusted their hours.