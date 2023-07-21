Belton ISD is slated to unveil approximately $2.6 million in playground improvements before classes resume this fall.
Voters approved the project, which focuses primarily on safety and accessibility, as part of a 2022 bond package that totaled $174 million.
“This does several things,” Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, told the Telegram. “It’ll make our playgrounds safer since we will no longer have areas with uneven uneven landscaping like gravel or mulch or any of those types of things that you commonly see around playground equipment. All playgrounds will now have fall protection.”
He added how that will make the equipment more accessible to each and every child — especially those who struggle with mobility.
“Even if they have challenges, they’ll be able to get to all areas of the playground,” Morgan said.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith emphasized his excitement to see that aspect of this project come to life.
“You see High Point’s playground that now has a sidewalk and fall protection there,” he said during a school board meeting on Monday. “It makes it accessible for every student in our school district. So students that might be mobility challenged have the ability to interact and play with their peers in the place gates that we actually have in our elementary schools.”
That new flooring, which the KYA Group is installing, is expected to survive outdoor conditions for approximately 15 years, according to Belton ISD.
“The technology has come such a long by just in the last decade or so on artificial surfaces and things like that,” Morgan said. “So we expect we can get well over a decade of use out of these areas where we put the fall protection down.”
Although this phase of playground improvements prioritized safety and accessibility — since Belton ISD installed several pieces of new equipment from 2009 to 2019 — some students will have new features to swing from in the coming weeks.
“There is going to be some new equipment at the Belton Early Childhood School. We’re creating a new playground on the east side of that building where there was previously nothing there,” Morgan said. “They also have an interior courtyard that is used as a play area so we will turf that entire area so it will have a kind of sport-like turf material.”
With the $2.6 million in playground improvements projected to be completed within the first two weeks of August, the assistant superintendent of operations is eager to see the community’s reaction.
“They’re actually running ahead of schedule, so it looks like we could be getting close to completion,” Morgan said. “And this is really not just an investment in our elementary campuses. It’s a community investment as well. It’s going to benefit all of the kids in our community — Not just the ones while they're in school for recess for 30 minutes every day.”