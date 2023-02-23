Cambodia Bird Flu

Ducks swim in a pond in a Snoa village farm outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia

 Heng Sinith

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.