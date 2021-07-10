Although delayed by rain, the Small Business Association farmers market drew a fairly good crowd Saturday to the City Hall parking lot.
“It was raining until about 9:30,” said Heather Johnson. “We’ve had about 15 customers.”
She and her fiancé, Marcus Milligan, have been running H&M Catering for about five months. “It’s mostly barbecue,” she said. “We have a variety.” They do weddings, birthday parties, reunions — anything that needs catering, he said.
Under the awning next door, Tee and T.C. Colvin presented Whipped by Tee, with all natural and handmade body butters, oils, hair products, pain cream and more.
Having provided services for family and friends, they launched the business in January 2021. They had planned to open in January 2020, but got sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It gave me time to practice on my skills,” Tee said. “We love these farmers markets because they allow us to connect with all of our customers.”
The natural-ingredient body butters are good for the skin, she said. “You will replace all of your store-bought lotions and hand creams.”
T.C.’s line includes beard oils. He said he thinks it’s going to be a going thing. “A little goes a long way,” he said.
Across the way, Denae Heaton of Waco showed off Clay by Denae, an assortment of polymer clay earrings. She’s been going to fairs in Waco and other places for about a year, she said. It was her first time at the Temple farmers market.
“You just bake it in the oven,” she said of the earrings. ‘It’s a fun hobby, very therapeutic. I would recommend it. They’re pretty popular right now.”
A little further along, Joey and Tori Jaeger of Temple were showing off their Sweet Enough Cookies.
He said they’d been to the farmers market before and business was pretty good.
They started their cookie operation in October 2020, he said, and are now leasing a commercial space. They make local deliveries and do nationwide shipping, he said.
All of their cookies are dairy-free and have no animal products, he said.
“That’s what sets us apart,” he said. “There’s no other business in this area that does that, and I don’t think anyone’s baking cookies as big as these either.”
He and his wife are vegans, he said.
“We’d have to break our vegan diet to get any kind of a sweet treat, and that’s what led us to start this.”
John and Ashley Vernon, co-founders of the Small Business Association, said the biggest need they saw was bringing back a downtown farmers market.
The first one was in November 2020, she said, and the markets are held the second Saturday of every month.
“The community has really appreciated it and responded well,” she said. “It grows every month. I think we started with nine vendors in November. Now we’re close to 30. We focus on homemade, home grown or home designed.”
The “Stillhouse Howlers,” featuring Matthew Bowker of Temple on the banjo and Amanda Hill of Salado (near Stillhouse Hollow Lake) on the washboard, provided a little folk music.
“We usually have a guitar and a bucket base with us,” she said.
They’ve been together for about four years and have played at various places, he said, sometimes without being asked.
“We’ve never been asked to leave,” he said.