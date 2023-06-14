Texas attorney general

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. A Republican investigation into Paxton accused him of committing multiple crimes in office — including felonies — during an extraordinary public airing of scandal and alleged lawbreaking.

Texas’ highest criminal court ruled Wednesday that the securities fraud case against now-suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s should remain in Houston, settling a key issue in the 8-year-old case as Paxton faces an impeachment trial in the Texas Senate this summer.