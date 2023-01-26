Boeing Arraignment

Paul Njoroge, right, points to photos of his wife and three children that were killed in the 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft after a federal court hearing in Fort Worth. 

 LM Otero

FORT WORTH — Boeing pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge that it misled regulators who approved its 737 Max, the plane that was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.