Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has fired an employee for proposing sex work to a 14-year-old in the state’s care.

 Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

A state agency responsible for investigating abuse and exploitation of children fired an employee for encouraging a 14-year-old in the state’s care to do sex work, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Sunday.