When Irene Wasserman started making kolaches for her co-workers, she never knew the 35-year journey it would take the rest of the family on.
Wasserman’s daughter, Carol White, owner of Temple’s Kolache Kitchen, never anticipated growing up she would own two restaurants and celebrate 35 years of business. White has grown the business from the single store in South Temple to two stores now serving lunch during the week.
White said her mother’s idea to start the kitchen stemmed out of the kolaches she would bring to her co-workers at Mobile Chemical Co. With the reception she received, White’s mother decided to take her family recipe and transform it into a foundation for a business.
“My mother, she started (the business), she is the one who had the vision,” White said. “Every weekend she would make kolaches from Friday night until Sunday night (for the workers). Then she said, ‘You know, I think I can do this for a living.’”
For her mother, and later for White when she expanded into lunches, developing the recipes to make these pastries was one of the hardest parts to the business. White said this is because creating a recipe on a large scale is much different than making something for personal use.
“(My mother) took my grandmother’s recipe and converted it into a commercial recipe,” White said. “When she first started, she cracked tons of eggs so she had tons of egg whites left over. Then she found out you can buy egg yolks, so she did all the hard work.”
White has now owned and operated the bakery for the past 18 years after taking over from her mother when she was no longer able to manage the restaurant and put in the required hours. White previously had been in sales before deciding to take over the bakery, while balancing raising her kids who were then in seventh and 11th grades.
It was not until her father, who had been helping her mother with the business since he had retired, was diagnosed with cancer that White decide to finally take over the business.
“My (parents) did it for years, and they were 72 when I finally decided to take over,” White said. “I always knew that I wanted to (take over) but I was not quite ready. I knew the hours, and didn’t know how I was going to do (the job) with my kids, but my dad got cancer and so it was time for them to quit.”
Since taking over the business 18 years ago, White has made two major additions to the bakery by adding a lunch menu and opening a second location.
White opened her second location in 2017 in downtown Temple next to the Czech Heritage Museum, after the museum asked White if she was interested in expanding every few years. White said she had seen the development in downtown Temple, and was in a good mental place, when she finally said yes to the museum.
While the downtown location now has served lunches four days a week for the past year, White said she still is trying to figure out what she is doing in that regard.
“I still don’t know how to do lunches; you would think it would be something easy to do, but it’s not,” White said. “I’ve been blessed to wing it and still be doing pretty well. I’ve just been so busy that if I ever get time to figure it out I could be really good at it.”
White said her mother, who is now 90, sees all the changes being made to the business and just says, “I don’t see how you do it.”
As White gets older, and the toll her business takes on her grows, she already has anticipated there will be a time when she needs to step down like her mother.
While she might not run the business, White said she expects that either her son or her daughter will end up taking her place.
“I don’t think they will let it (close),” White said. “It will be hard for them, but it will kind of be like how it was with me. You don’t want to let it go, but they also know how hard you have to work.”