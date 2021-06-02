The Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. on Wednesday lifted a boil water notice that was issued after a contractor hit a water line Monday.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in Dove Road (south of Siler), Stampede Road, FM 2601 from Moody Leon to Brewster Creek roads, Brewster Creek Road, Munz Road, Buckhorn Cemetery Road, Buckhorn Lane, Meador Grove Road and Moody Leon Road.
“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of June 2, 2021,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may contact Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. office at 254-853-3838 or in person at 603 Ave. E, Moody.