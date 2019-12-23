Feed My Sheep will be hosting a holiday meal for the homeless and hungry 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas day at 116 W. Ave G. in Temple
Volunteers have signed up to provide the food, which includes ham, dressing, fruit salad, gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and an assortment of pies. Volunteers will be around during the dinner, heating up food, serving it, visiting with the guests and cleaning up afterwards.
“We never like to waste food and we shared as much as we could, however the refrigerators failed the day after Thanksgiving,” said Staci Masson, director of Feed My Sheep.
Since then a couple of commercial refrigerators have been donated to the ministry.
The goal is to be more efficient and be a good steward of the donated food, so this year Feed My Sheep requested a reduced amount of food for Christmas dinner, Masson said.
“To have enough food is good, to have excess is not good,” she said.
There will be gift bags for Feed My Sheep clients. Last week, Eighth Street Baptist Church members brought gift items for Feed My Sheep clients.
“It’s all boxed up and ready, Masson said.
There’s a lot of activity at Feed My Sheep, including painting and new flooring for the dining area.
Mohawk Group has donated the flooring and will install it after it gets acclimated to the building.
A storage area has been emptied and walls have been removed to make room for 20 lockers and mailboxes.
The purpose of the lockers is to take away barriers to growth, Masson said.
One individual who gets services at Feed My Sheep, didn’t take a job because he knew if he left his grocery buggy unattended, everything in it would be stolen.
“We wanted to provide a safe place for the people to store their documents and valued items while they are doing things to better their circumstances,” she said.
To get a locker Feed My Sheep requires that the person have a job, is in training or admitted to the hospital. Each month, the person with the locker has to prove that the need still exists and they meet the original qualifications.
Another group donated an automatic defibrillator that will be housed in the front office, she said.
Comet Cleaners will be donating unclaimed winter coats and blankets from four of its stores.
“We’ll integrate what we can into our crisis closet and what doesn’t fit in will be sent to St. Vincent de Paul,” Masson said.