The Salvation Army of Bell County has started to prepare for the holiday season this year with its two annual programs.
Organization officials are now seeking volunteers for the group’s Red Kettle campaign as well as participants for its Angle Tree program.
The Red Kettle campaign is an annual fundraising effort by the entire Salvation Army that helps fund many of its programs all year long. Volunteers who participate in the campaign stand outside local stores during the holiday season, ringing bells and asking for donations.
Lt. David Beckham, who leads the local organization, said that the group had a large need for volunteers to operate its stands this year.
In previous years, Beckham said the organization has had employees help with the program but this year that is not possible.
“Our focus this year is mainly on volunteers, mainly because we are struggling to find employees just like any other small business out there today,” Beckham said. “We believe, to have a successful Christmas, we are really going to have to put a focus this year on volunteer help.”
Beckham said that this year the organization anticipates having to find people to cover 16 doors across the county. He said the goal was to have all the doors staffed between Monday and Saturday for six weeks.
Those who sign up to help volunteer with the organization are able to choose the days they wish to volunteer on.
Last year, Beckham said that the group was unprepared for the lack of employees and was not able to raise as much.
This year volunteers are able to register for times locally at registertoring.com.
“The Register to Ring website has been around for about five years now, so it is nothing new, but we dropped the ball by not focusing on that as heavily,” Beckham said. “In years past it has not been as difficult to find help.”
The second program that the Salvation Army will hold this holiday season is for its annual Angel Trees.
The Angel Tree program helps to donate toys, clothes and other items to those children in need across the community.
Beckham said that the deadline for those who wish to resister their children for the program is Thursday, Nov. 10. Once children are registered, local residents and businesses will then get a chance to select who they are going to help and buy them what they need.
Those who want to participate in the program can call 254-774-9996 to schedule an appointment.