Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on poverty and homelessness.
Exposure to weather extremes, rampant addiction and untreated diseases are causing homeless Americans to have average lifespans about 17.5 years shorter than the general population. In the Temple and Belton area, several organizations provide free medical care to help curb the gap.
Homeless people are at an elevated risk for issues such as late diagnosis of illness such as cancer or diabetes; respiratory illnesses; the flu, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases; mental health issues such PTSD, anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, malnutrition and hepatitis.
“Homeless residents suffer from health issues and a shortened life expectancy because of inadequate health care treatment,” said Ebony Jackson, director of the Bell County Indigent Health Care Program. “They often don’t have sufficient access to care when recovering from injuries and illnesses.”
Jackson said violence, lack of housing and transportation, and poorly ventilated living conditions often found in homeless shelters can lessen life expectancy.
“Crowded areas promote the spread of illnesses such as the flu and infectious diseases such as COVID-19, and can cause fatal issues if and when treatment is not available,” she said. “The inability to maintain medications, good hygiene and nutritious foods can be life threatening.
“Many homeless residents die from living on the street.”
A study on homelessness and affordable housing by Dr. Robert Marbut, a consultant hired by the cities of Temple and Killeen to help reduce the homeless population in Bell County, said issues such as mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse are exacerbated by dehydration, poor nutrition and sleep deprivation.
“Individuals experiencing street-level homelessness often do not drink enough water because it can be hard to find a public restroom and they don’t want to be hassled for relieving themselves in public,” Marbut said in his consultant’s report.
“Additionally, individuals and families with children experiencing homelessness seldom eat well-balanced meals since it’s much cheaper to prepare high-sugar and high-carbohydrate meals,” he added.
Less than ideal sleeping arrangements leads to severe sleep deprivation for many, he said.
“Unfortunately, many individuals experiencing homelessness experience all three of these exacerbating factors at the same time, which makes treatment and recovery even more challenging,” Marbut said.
Here’s a look at three health care choices for the uninsured:
Temple Community Clinic
Health care in Temple is about to take a giant step forward.
Temple Community Clinic broke ground last fall on a nearly 14,000-square-foot facility on the corner of South 31st Street and Avenue J.
Sherri Woytek, TCC’s executive director, said clinic officials recognize the need for additional clinical space in a more accessible location. The clinic currently is located at 1901 Curtis B. Elliott Drive.
“For 30 years, TCC has filled the gap in access to health care in Bell County,” she said. “As the community continues to grow, the health-care needs are becoming greater.”
“We’re out of room,” she said. “We will be able to expand our services with the larger location.”
The new clinic is being built on 1.5 acres of land along Avenue J, the former home to a Temple Fire & Rescue station and training facility.
Woytek said staff is hopeful the new clinic will be operational by summer 2024.
Temple Community Clinic was established in 1992 by local physicians Dr. Jeff Jackson and Dr. Gopal Guttikonda through a Leadership Temple project. The doctors saw many working people who were without proper medical care because of eligibility restrictions and prohibitive costs.
“Temple Community Clinic advocates for the uninsured and the underinsured, ensuring no one falls through the cracks,” said Hollie Spinn, a Community Clinic social worker.
“We offer a lot of services,” Spinn said. “Not just primary care, but specialties as well. Our services include cardiology, dental, dermatology, gastroenterology, gynecology, mental health, optometry, podiatry and social work.”
All services except dental are provided in-clinic.
“We partner with local dentists, and the work is performed at their dental office,” Woytek said.
Social work practices are integrated into everything they do.
First-time patients meet with a social worker for a needs assessment, Woytek said. “We make sure their basic needs such as food and housing are being met. After they see the provider, the social worker makes sure they can afford medications that were prescribed.”
The clinic serves more than 1,250 patients annually. Area physicians volunteer time to see patients at the clinic. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Body Of Christ Clinics
The Body of Christ Community Clinic opened in 2010 and has grown significantly the past 12 years. The organization opened a dental clinic in 2017 to provide basic services such as X-rays, fillings, extractions and teeth cleanings, Donna Dunn, the clinic’s executive director, said.
“Last year, we provided more than 3,000 medical and dental services,” she said. “The fundraiser is particularly needed by our dental clinic — providing dental care is expensive.”
The medical clinic is located at 2210 Holland Road in Belton and the dental clinic a short distance away at 1508 Oleta St. Required appointments can be made by calling 254-939-9500.
“Medical and dental services are provided by volunteer board-certified physicians and dentists, nurse practitioners, dental hygienists and assistants,” Dunn said. “We have 35 medical-licensed volunteers and about 100 others who volunteer regularly.”
The medical clinic provides primary medical care; lab services; treatment for obesity, hypertension and high cholesterol; diabetes care and education; and eye exams. It provides emotional and spiritual support if requested.
The clinic does not provide maternity care, emergency care, cancer treatment or prescribe pain medication or other controlled substances, she said.
“We provide services to the underserved residents of eastern Bell County — including Salado, Holland, Rogers, Troy, Belton, Temple and other communities in that area,” she said. “Patients must have no medical or dental insurance and must meet specific income guidelines.”
In addition to a golf tournament and its annual Together We Heal banquet, the Body of Christ Community Clinic receives funding from 16 local churches and private donors.
The Body of Christ medical clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings. The dental clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon once a month on Friday.
Jim Hornsby Feed My Sheep Children’s Free Clinic
A Temple-based mobile clinic that provides free health care for children holds four wellness clinics every year in Temple, Salado, Harker Heights and Chilton.
The Jim Hornsby Feed My Sheep Children’s Free Clinic was formed in 2015 and named in honor of the founder of Feed My Sheep food kitchen and resource center on Avenue G. Hornsby also served as director of a local food pantry, Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
“We formed with the idea of providing a free health clinic for homeless and uninsured children,” said Dr. Stephen Ponder, clinic medical director. “We have a staff of volunteers and a 24-foot former food trailer that we use to haul equipment to our wellness events.”
“We started by having clinics at the Feed My Sheep Resource Center, but we quickly outgrew that,” Ponder said. “Then we started going to churches, schools and community centers every month. Now we are doing four events every year.”
At a 2022 wellness clinic in Harker Heights, the volunteer staff saw more than 100 kids in just three hours.
“We have pediatric specialists and family medicine physicians at the clinics, and we can do vision and hearing tests, dental screenings, offer back-to-school and COVID vaccinations, you name it,” Ponder said. “We even have a physical therapist with us.”
Ponder said students and faculty members of Temple College, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Central Texas A&M and Texas A&M Medical School join volunteer physicians and nurses to conduct the wellness clinics.
“We try to give each child a blessing bag,” Ponder said. “That’s a backpack full of age and gender appropriate toiletries, personal care and grooming items, snacks, toys and pencils.”
While the clinic is intended to serve children, adults are welcome as well.
“We welcome children of all ages,” Ponder said with a smile. “We don’t turn anyone away.”