Temple High had 65 students earn certifications through their Career and Technology Education Center in 2020 — more than double than the previous year.
“I think part of the reason we had success is because of the funds that have been put in place to really support the students in earning those certifications,” CTE Director Denise Ayres said. “The students have the ability to test without that full expense falling on their shoulders. Students certainly want to achieve that certification, so they can demonstrate they are industry ready.”
Ayres said 29 students earned certifications after passing their exams in 2019.
Elizabeth Maybin, a CTE educator who teaches the pharmacy tech practicum, said they would not have such a successful center without their relationships with the local workforce.
“We couldn’t do it without them. They have been so supportive,” Maybin said. “Baylor Scott & White have been really helpful with our programs — especially with pharmacy tech and our medical assistant (programs).”
These local relationships have led students to enter their desired workforce after graduation.
“I got my certification from the pharmacy tech program … And it actually gets your foot in the door to get a job,” Tiffany Seele said. “I really appreciate the opportunity I had with Temple High School doing this for us.”
The 18-year-old — who graduated from Temple High in June — said she is now working as a pharmacy tech at Baylor Scott & White. Although she said her CTE courses were challenging at times, she understood the opportunity the district was offering to her.
“This is such a good opportunity for us. If we weren’t doing this in school, we’d have to pay for it in college,” Seele said.
She credited Temple High’s state-of-the-art CTE center — which debuted in 2018 and cost about $30 million — as a major benefit when earning her certification.
“That new building was amazing. We had a little mock pharmacy in our classroom,” Seele said. “We had all the pill bottles on a shelf and we were able to mix ointments. It was really cool being able to do that ourselves.”
Ayres stressed how Temple High’s CTE teachers have been phenomenal working through recent challenges.
“We did a really good job this year communicating the value of that to our students … And our students are grasping what it means to leave high school with a certification,” she said. “Our teachers were very diligent in continuing to go the extra mile to serve our students. We were able to increase our (certification) numbers despite the craziness with COVID-19 and school closing last year.”
But Ayres said the disruption simply challenged them to be more creative with lesson plans.
“We’re just in a position where we’re more challenged to be creative. It is not going to be impossible at all,” she said. “It’s very possible to educate students in CTE … But we do have to get creative in some of the ways we do that because of the hands-on component.”
Ayres expects an upward trend in certifications to continue, as more students and families understand the value in gaining hands-on learning during high school.
“CTE applies learning … and research shows that if a student takes even just one CTE course, they’re going to be more successful not just in life but college as well,” she said. “It really positions students to have a solid foundation to continue their learning.”