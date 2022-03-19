BARTLETT — Ever since it started providing internet services a year ago, BEC Communications LLC has grown at a rapid pace.
Due to this growth, the company announced last week it would hold a groundbreaking Thursday for its new facility in Bartlett. BEC Communications is a subsidiary of the Bartlett Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity to rural areas locally.
Bryan Lightfoot, chief executive officer of the cooperative, said the company identified the need for greater internet service in local rural regions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to identifying this need, Lightfoot said the company has spent the last two years setting up and expanding the infrastructure, only starting operations last year.
“Most of our members are severely underserved when it comes to high speed internet,” Lightfoot said. “Definitely during the last couple of years there has been a heightened awareness on the need for high speed internet, with remote learning and people needing to work remotely. So we made the decision to try and help our members and solve that problem for them.”
The groundbreaking will take place starting at 11 a.m. Thursday at 27492 State Highway 95 in Bartlett.
While Lightfoot did not know exactly how large the new facility would be, he said it would have the space to contain its growing staff and needed materials for its internet business. Since expanding into providing internet services, Lightfoot said the company has increased from 39 employees to 55.
Lightfoot said the company is providing internet through a hybrid system, with fiber optic lines used for more densely populated areas and wireless connections for rural customers.
Existing electric poles owned by the company have been able to hold the new fiber optic cable lines as well, Lightfoot said.
The minimum speeds the company will offer, which will be for the wireless connections, are about 100 megabytes of download and 25 megabytes of upload. He said this is compared to the maybe five megabytes upload and one download that residents currently see.
The company’s new internet business will have the ability to expand into a larger market than its electric business, which is limited by federal regulations.
Currently, the company does business in five counties, ranging from Milam County to the east to Oakalla in the west as BEC Communications focuses on rural towns and communities.
“The model for the internet business is that once we substantially serve our native membership, we would offer internet services outside our service territory,” Lightfoot said.
Debbie Wright, who works at the cooperative, said the company has a history helping the underserved, having used Rural Electrification Administration money when it constructed it infrastructure.
“Bartlett Electric Cooperative has the proud history of being the first Rural Electric Cooperative in America to serve its members via a REA Loan,” Wright said. “Consistent with this history of improving the lives of rural Texans, BEC Communications is now providing high-speed internet access to rural Texans who previously have been under served.”