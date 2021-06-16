Don Ringler Automotive Group continued to strengthen its partnership with the Temple Independent School District on Monday, when the Temple-based business donated $17,000 to Temple High’s CTE automotive technology program — funding that the Texas Workforce Commission nearly matched with a $16,500 grant.
“The grant is part of the Texas Industry Partnership (TIP) initiative to help purchase equipment that addresses the training needs of Automotive Technology and prepare students to receive Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) industry certification,” according to Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
This combined funding will allow the automotive technology program to purchase updated tooling that meets industry standards, including two 72-inch 22-drawer Triple-Bank Master Series Roll Cab tool kit assemblies.
Charley Ayres, Workforce’s director of industry and education partnerships, noted how these contributions will prepare students with a passion for an ever-growing industry.
“Over the past 10 years, the automotive repair and maintenance industry has grown by 6.3 percent with more than 1,800 jobs in Central Texas, and has average earnings of $42,300,” he said. “This contribution will help our young people develop their skills and prepare for career success.”
TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez agreed, and thanked Don Ringler Automotive Group and Toyota Motor Co. for its financial commitment to Temple High’s students.
“The partnerships between public schools and employers are key to our future workforce ... and help develop a workforce pipeline for the employers of Central Texas,” Alvarez said. “We continue to implement strategies that help young Texans be workplace ready.”
Donnie Ringler, Don Ringler Automotive Group’s president, said their contribution was an easy decision to make.
“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to weave our dealerships into the fabric of the surrounding communities,” Ringler said. “Supporting the training efforts of our future workforce through our public schools is a top priority for us. We are committed to helping young people learn the skills they need to be successful in life. It is just part of our commitment to being more than just a car dealership.”