A Bell County eatery has been named one of Yelp’s top 100 best restaurants in Texas.
Arepitas, a Harker Heights restaurant that specializes in Venezuelan food, received the 66th spot on Yelp’s list of top restaurants. Most on the establishments on the list are located in the state’s major metropolitan areas, including Austin.
“Venezuelan food is about freshness and is an explosion on the palate,” Tony Caselle, owner and chef, told FME News Service.
In 2017, he and wife, Maria Fernanda Rodriquez, also a chef, relocated their eatery from inside a gas station to a location in the strip mall at 360 W. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights. The couple is from Caracas, Venezuela.
The restaurant “serves up made-from-scratch arepas (cornmeal flatbread stuffed with savory ingredients), empanadas, rice bowls topped with meat and veggies, and cachapas (sweet corn pancakes topped with shredded beef, beans, and cheese),” Yelp said about Arepitas. “Most of the menu at Arepitas is gluten-free, and 100% of it is delicious.”
Caselle said freshness, attention to detail and great customer service are key ingredients in their cooking.
“Customer service is our No. 1 priority,” he said. “People appreciate we make everything authentic and in that moment; it takes a little longer, but it’s worth it.”
A fan favorite is the The Hairy arepa, which is “piled high with shredded beer and a ton of cheddar cheese,” Yelp said.
For those really hungry, the Parrillita plate with fried yucca, steak, chicken, red bell peppers, onions, cheese and avocado is recommended by Yelp.
A Yelp reviewer who regularly visits the restaurant said “there’s not a single thing on the menu that disappoints. Everything is amazingly delicious and flavorful. The food is truly a place of comfort and there’s never a bad time to indulge in it.”
Several years ago, the couple moved to Killeen since family members lived there, including a relative in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Hood. They worked in another restaurant before opening their own inside a convenience store on West Stan Schlueter Loop in February 2016.
“It was just a countertop where we took orders and customers loved watching us make the food in front of them,” Rodriquez said.
The couple jumped at the chance to lease a 1,250-square-foot space in Harker Heights. Arepitas opened there on Oct. 16, 2017.
Yelp said it created its top 100 list by identifying businesses in the restaurant and food category, and then ranked them using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2022.
Three Waco restaurants made the top 100 list.
Revival Eastside Eatery, a burger and sandwich place at 704 Elm Ave. in Waco, received the 73rd spot.
Café Homestead, an American cuisine restaurant at 608 Dry Creek Road on the 550-acre Homestead Heritage farm in Waco, came in at No. 77.
Taqueria El Crucero, 2505 Robinson Drive in Waco, also made the list at No. 98.